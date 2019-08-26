Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $14.10 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding Held by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 788,920 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 213,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 686,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45 million, up from 472,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 6.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 173,923 shares to 4.83 million shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie has 28,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com has 2,561 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Citadel Limited Com has 1.73M shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,350 shares. First Washington has invested 1.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jnba Financial has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 17,886 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 106,487 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 13,365 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 82 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 150 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 1.78% or 64,968 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11.