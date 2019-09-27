Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Position By $2.18 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) stake by 287.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 103,770 shares as Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 139,830 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 36,060 last quarter. Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp now has $273.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 13,076 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 22.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 488,543 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 2.64M shares with $367.81 million value, up from 2.15M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $338.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 3.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based New Vernon Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 39,860 were accumulated by Ghp Inv Advsr. 33,475 are held by Capstone Advsrs Llc. Northside Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,903 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 54,634 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Violich Capital reported 113,184 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has 280,309 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Lc accumulated 2.19% or 201,165 shares. Eidelman Virant accumulated 4,858 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Profund Advsr Lc reported 109,839 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 5,619 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Management has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Cap Limited holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,097 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Co accumulated 19,563 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.86% above currents $128.43 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 28,297 shares to 974,131 valued at $75.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 22,066 shares and now owns 665,011 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,112 activity. Kinross David A also bought $4,229 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares. Another trade for 509 shares valued at $8,956 was bought by Kim James J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,761 shares. Ajo LP has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Jacobs Asset Management Lc invested in 139,830 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Walthausen Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 78,546 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Brinker has 0.02% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Pinnacle Holding Lc accumulated 25,192 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 595,153 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 112,399 shares. California-based Private Mgmt Inc has invested 0.65% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). 35,200 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,790 shares. Int Group, a New York-based fund reported 7,408 shares. Bridgeway has 101,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 45,478 shares to 477,800 valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 118,750 shares and now owns 493,750 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.