Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position by $4.00 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Decreased Its Stake by $138.12 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 139.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 120,537 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 50,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 953,103 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 2.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

