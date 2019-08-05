Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Omnicom Group (OMC) Position By $625,536; Union First Market Bankshares (UBSH) Has 2.21 Sentiment

Union First Market Bankshares Corp (UBSH) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 115 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 52 sold and reduced their stock positions in Union First Market Bankshares Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 55.27 million shares, up from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Union First Market Bankshares Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 82 New Position: 33.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 8,688 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 159,046 shares with $11.61M value, up from 150,358 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 1.39M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na reported 125,643 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited stated it has 20,000 shares. 368,412 were accumulated by Madison Investment Holdings Incorporated. Huntington State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pzena Mgmt Lc holds 5.61M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.2% or 20,044 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited reported 31,300 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 32,483 shares stake. Capital Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.34% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 10,299 are owned by Centurylink Management. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Private Advisor Llc reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 0.28% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 29,000 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) stake by 987,722 shares to 11,297 valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telecom Italia S P A New stake by 302,731 shares and now owns 3.30 million shares. Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA SEES 2018 PRETAX AT NGN20.2B VS NGN15.5B Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust to Together Offer Residential Mortgages; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SEES 2018/19 CREDIT COST OF 2 PCT; 24/04/2018 – FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP – BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC; 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR74B VIA BONDS IN FY19; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 74 BLN RUPEES DURING FY18-19; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:AUB – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.