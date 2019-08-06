Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) as Valuation Rose; Mairs & Power Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Increased as Stock Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 121,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.29M, up from 960,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 13.71M shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 223,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 207,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.38 million shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 437,587 shares to 8.73 million shares, valued at $49.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 54,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6,690 shares to 170,150 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,064 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

