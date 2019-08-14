Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped By $431,028 Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Veracyte (VCYT) Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 11,052 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 129,023 shares with $5.12M value, up from 117,971 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $45.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 2.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s stock rose 12.71%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 381,500 shares with $9.55 million value, down from 442,500 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.79% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 437,368 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, February 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 10,540 shares to 65,110 valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) stake by 987,722 shares and now owns 11,297 shares. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.53M worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

