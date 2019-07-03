Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake in Bp Plc (BP) as Stock Declined; Spc Financial Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 23,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 41,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 73,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32 million shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83B for 12.46 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 222,189 shares to 663,719 shares, valued at $53.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 26,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

