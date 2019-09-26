Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $4.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position Held by Coho Partners Ltd

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 30,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 307,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.21M, down from 338,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 9.95 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 156,000 shares. Moreover, Barr E S Commerce has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,978 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Company owns 7.38 million shares or 6.15% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 4,154 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp has 38,284 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 55,568 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 228,184 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 11,601 shares. Addison Cap Communication holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,258 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 4.68% stake. Tradewinds Ltd Co holds 16.6% or 303,493 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maple Cap Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 195,640 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.19% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Argent Company has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,903 shares to 247,934 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 318,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Update: TSA reverses ban on ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Will Good Times Continue for the iShares Mexico ETF? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 57,319 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $129.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).