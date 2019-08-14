Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Stake as Shares Declined; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Central Securities Cut Its Position by $3.92 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 987,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 11,297 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 999,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 344,503 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 182,801 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 77,368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 578,976 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,179 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 53,589 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd invested in 164,432 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 106,329 shares. Fruth Investment Management invested in 0.92% or 25,274 shares. Commerce National Bank accumulated 0.34% or 330,018 shares. Victory owns 1.54M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cibc Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 45,509 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Campbell And Inv Adviser holds 0.49% or 11,412 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.28 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Service Providers to Accelerate NFV Deployment with NFVi Benchmarking Solution – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enel Chile S A by 158,672 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 21,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).