Brandes Investment Partners LP Stake In Embraer S A (ERJ) Was Has Increased; Gotham Asset Management Decreased Corelogic (CLGX) Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 28,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 42,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 338,453 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19.93 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.80 million, up from 17.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 613,063 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer: Contract Has a Value of $705M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 05/05/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer says KC-390 goes off runway in test; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER HAS SEEN GROWING INTEREST FROM COS. IN E2 JETS: CEO

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,316 shares to 101,667 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 243,076 shares to 355,673 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 25.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $54.05M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.03% EPS growth.