Brandes Investment Partners LP Stake in Bp Plc (BP) Has Trimmed by $3.15 Million; Argent Capital Management Trimmed Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position by $732,000 as Market Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc analyzed 12,000 shares as the company's stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 23,574 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp analyzed 73,342 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 1.43M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 18,963 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos I (NYSE:IPG) by 22,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 30 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,680 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,996 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 32,089 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 4,842 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 24,255 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 219,979 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Martin And Inc Tn reported 0.79% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cap Impact Advsr Llc invested in 34,777 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Da Davidson Co invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 58,345 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11,098 shares to 295,405 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.