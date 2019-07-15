Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $7.63 Million; Stock Declined; As Hyatt Hotels (H) Share Value Rose, 1922 Investment Company Has Lowered by $1.98 Million Its Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 544,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.17M, up from 8.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 477,681 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 315,270 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $115.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Brasileira De (NYSE:CBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 40.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.72 per share. H’s profit will be $45.30M for 45.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.