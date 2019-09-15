Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Its Position in United Therapeutics Cor (UTHR) as Share Price Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Bangor Savings Bank Has Lifted Holding

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 27/03/2018 – U.S

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Cor (UTHR) by 381.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 176,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 222,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.34 million, up from 46,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 502,186 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,184 shares to 27,307 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,336 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 8,060 shares. Duncker Streett reported 57,212 shares. Endurant Management Limited Partnership owns 86,297 shares. 27,918 were accumulated by Main Street Limited Com. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.23% stake. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,716 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jnba Financial Advisors reported 2,582 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 16,023 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Lourd Capital Ltd reported 0.06% stake. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 1.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Accredited Invsts Inc holds 17,201 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

