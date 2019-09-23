Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Its Position in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $1.85 Million; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Raised Holding by $1.36 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 92,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 20.02M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.22 million, up from 19.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 531,409 shares traded. Embrar S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL WITH SINGAPORE BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 14 COMMERCIAL PLANES AND 11 EXECUTIVE JETS IN FIRST QUARTER -FILING; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 27/04/2018 – Embraer Posts Lowest Sales Since 2010 Amid Boeing Deal Talks; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER TO SELL 4 MORE LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG; 05/03/2018 Embraer S.A.: Material Fact; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 6,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,346 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 307,866 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 2,847 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hartford Inv Communication holds 63,421 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 2,328 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 62,631 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.4% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). National Pension Ser invested in 367,500 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 94,525 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Columbia Asset Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 26,513 shares. Scotia has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aimz Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1.59% or 11,202 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,349 shares to 15,555 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 56,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,773 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

