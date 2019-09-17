Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake by $7.09 Million; Stock Declined; Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 63.87M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.23 million, up from 62.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 2.67M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company's stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 3.82 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 9,359 shares to 55,905 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 163,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.76M shares, and cut its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New (NYSE:TI).

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "CEMEX Bets On Canadian Final-Mile Startup GoFor's US Expansion – Benzinga" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance" published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 25, 2019.