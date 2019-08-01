Brandes Investment Partners LP Position in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Has Increased as Valuation Declined; Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $53.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 80,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 988,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 1.56M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06M, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 1.48 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil On The Defensive But Still Capable – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2016. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,879 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $91.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Ftb has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,880 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.06% or 55,120 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Tru Serv Lta owns 15,881 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Company reported 0.32% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Llc invested in 189,374 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Research holds 1.93% or 2.41 million shares. 900,545 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm invested in 12,726 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 19,712 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,076 shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $65.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).