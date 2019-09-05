Brandes Investment Partners LP Maintains Stake in Telecom Italia S P A New (TI); Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $534,300 as Stock Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New (TI) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 839,156 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.50M, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Telecom Italia S P A New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 83,483 shares traded. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TI News: 22/03/2018 – Europe’s top towers group could end up under Benetton control; 09/04/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA BOARD SAYS ADDITION OF ELLIOTT’S REQUEST TO APRIL 24 AGM IS ILLEGITIMATE; 16/04/2018 – CENTENNIAL ARBITRAGE TO SUPPORT ELLIOTT IN TELECOM ITALIA FIGHT; 08/04/2018 – Proxy adviser Glass Lewis tells Telecom Italia investors to back Elliott’s proposals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-TELECOM ITALIA SAYS AIMS TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER RETURN THROUGH 2018-2020 PLAN; 04/05/2018 – ELLIOTT SAYS WILL EXPLORE ALTERNATIVES OVER FIXED LINE NETWORK COMPANY FOLLOWING LEGAL SEPARATION; 16/03/2018 – VIVENDI SAYS WILL KEEP AN OPEN MIND ON TELECOM ITALIA; 26/04/2018 – ELLIOTT SAYS BILLIONAIRE’S ARREST CLOUDS TELECOM ITALIA FIGHT; 23/03/2018 – Elliott Advisors Criticizes Exodus of Telecom Italia’s Board; 17/04/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA ISSUES STATEMENT TO DEFEND ITS TELECOM ITALIA STRATEGY

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 39,016 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 40,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $388.51. About 391,013 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video)

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 597,782 shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $51.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 225,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.31 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

