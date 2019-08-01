Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $4.86 Million; Share Price Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Stock Value Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 58,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.79M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 5.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 56,347 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. Another trade for 5,854 shares valued at $346,276 was sold by JOHNSON RICHARD E.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.07 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.