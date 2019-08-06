Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) Holding; As The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Agf Investments Has Decreased Position by $4.82 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 133,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 114,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 247,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 37,607 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 370,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.68 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 230,731 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 3,253 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 54,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 3.04 million shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 15,740 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 100 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 10,494 shares. 77,037 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,922 shares. Brandes Invest Prns LP reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 20,844 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0% or 649 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 141,209 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 853 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.37M shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 121,515 shares to 439,799 shares, valued at $108.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 326,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..