Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted Cognizant Technology So (CTSH) Stake; Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Cognizant Technology So (CTSH) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 33,093 shares as Cognizant Technology So (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 146,834 shares with $10.64M value, up from 113,741 last quarter. Cognizant Technology So now has $36.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Power had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with "Buy" on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 269,710 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Company holds 21,970 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 391,606 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Naples Global Advisors Lc reported 12,610 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 526,154 shares in its portfolio. 76,321 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Limited. Linscomb & Williams reported 6,435 shares. Nordea Ab has invested 1.53% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 25,266 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Company reported 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fiera Capital accumulated 279,036 shares. 81,811 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 48,278 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, January 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 730,415 shares to 403,502 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,374 shares and now owns 315,323 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold 838 shares worth $54,470. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Capital Power Corporation acquires, develops, operates, and optimizes power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It generates electricity from various energy sources, such as natural gas, coal, landfill gas, wind, solid fuels, and solar. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. As of February 21, 2017, the firm owned approximately 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities; and 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity under the advanced stages of development.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 203,404 shares traded. Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

