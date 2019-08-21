Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted By $1.15 Million Its M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding; Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 191,355 shares with $13.12 million value, down from 197,330 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 333,187 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 39,585 shares as M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC)’s stock rose 13.76%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 266,835 shares with $7.76M value, up from 227,250 last quarter. M D C Hldgs Inc now has $2.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 63,009 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.03% above currents $72.7 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,455 are held by Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 18,591 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp holds 10,430 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 332,524 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pggm Invs holds 0.15% or 426,900 shares. Ally Financial Inc invested in 50,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,080 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 420,165 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Saturna Capital reported 537,666 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritas Llp owns 3,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,374 shares to 315,323 valued at $38.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) stake by 3,253 shares and now owns 65,264 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Inspiration Masterplan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,555 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pacifica Capital Invs Limited Liability Company reported 390,926 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 53,956 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.42% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 48,051 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 225,699 shares. Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Botty Invsts Llc accumulated 0.13% or 15,284 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,344 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.03% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Keybank National Association Oh has 10,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 379 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).