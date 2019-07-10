Brandes Investment Partners LP Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Werner Enterprises (WERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 88 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 83 cut down and sold holdings in Werner Enterprises Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 3,052 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 57,572 shares with $8.05M value, up from 54,520 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $375.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 882,445 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.82 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54,612 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Companhia Brasileira De (NYSE:CBD) stake by 74,757 shares to 187,320 valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 730,415 shares and now owns 403,502 shares. Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

