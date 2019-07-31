Brandes Investment Partners LP Holds Position in Amgen (AMGN); As Amgen Com (AMGN) Share Value Declined, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Trimmed by $304,000 Its Stake

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 4.80M shares traded or 73.57% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 2,238 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 24,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.95 billion market cap company.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New by 302,731 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 73,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc owns 18,213 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co owns 193,620 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 677,846 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin accumulated 0.36% or 3.57 million shares. Moreover, Tekla Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 704,383 shares. Nadler holds 0.11% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,046 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware holds 0.25% or 8,037 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,334 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company invested 2.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 16,878 shares.

