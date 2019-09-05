Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding In Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Was Has Boosted; General American Investors Company Stake in Interdigital (IDCC) Upped by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 337,689 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 544,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.17M, up from 8.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 15.25M shares traded or 449.02% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,191 shares, and cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,058 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $128.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

