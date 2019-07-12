Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) Has Lifted by $6.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Avenir Decreased Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Value Declined

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 12.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 370,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.68 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 230,922 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.83B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

