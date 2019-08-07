Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding In Credit Suisse Group (CS) Was Has Upped; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Valuation Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 543,601 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 532,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.32 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 3.68 million shares traded or 51.22% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 02/05/2018 – Citywire Global: Credit Suisse rolls wider bond funds into credit strategies; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: WEALTH MGMT IS ‘BIG IDEA’ AFTER RESTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES EX-CREDIT SUISSE’S PECOT TO LEAD ASIA EQUITIES; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS FOCUS IS NOW ON PROFITABILITY AND RETURN ON CAPITAL- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 17/04/2018 – AA PLC AAAA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Hires Scully for Asia Prime Services (Correct); 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – KAZ MINERALS PLC KAZ.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 950P

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse: This Re-Rating Story Has Further To Run – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Group AG 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Family-Owned Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Barclays CEO Set for Victory Over Bramson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,488 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $69.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 396,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 6,291 shares. Northern Tru reported 756,936 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 6,734 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 134,865 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 284,863 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has 282 shares. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership owns 605,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 1.94M are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 467,772 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Capital Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 1.00M shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% or 331,254 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 229,050 shares.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51 million for 9.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Completes Bayonne Energy Spin-Off for $900 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 16, 2018.