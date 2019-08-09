Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Increased by $2.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $558,000 as Share Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 323,726 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 50,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69 million shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Mgmt invested 0.21% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 23,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 38,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital Lc holds 8,208 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 17,467 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Shell Asset invested in 3,728 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 16,838 shares. Aperio Grp invested in 0% or 3,479 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co has 58,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 60,831 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 35,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 147,401 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 118,020 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank Tru has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Republic Management Incorporated reported 247,420 shares. Nfc Investments Limited Liability Company holds 4.56% or 358,704 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Services has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Asset Limited holds 481,157 shares. Somerset reported 18,691 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.49% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 10.54M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Pggm holds 0.17% or 762,002 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl owns 5.99M shares. The Kentucky-based Central Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,816 shares. Stifel Corp holds 203,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

