Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (TARO) Position by $461,926; Element Capital Management Holds Holding in Honda Motor LTD (HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (TARO) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,264 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 68,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 48,699 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has risen 4.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 09/03/2018 – TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s National Tax Agency head Nobuhisa Sagawa on Friday stepped down to take responsibility for the lingering controversy concerning a state-owned land sale, Finance Minister Taro Aso said. Aso told a press conference the government has accepted Sagawa’s request to resign for causing trouble in Diet deliberations; 17/05/2018 – Taro Pharmaceutical Inds 4Q Net $86.3M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – TARO PHARM INDS – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208842 March 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 077009 Company: TARO; 23/04/2018 – State Dept: Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 26/03/2018 – Ex-Finance official says no instructions from Abe to alter documents; 17/05/2018 – TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TARO.N QUARTERLY SHR $6.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS IN PARLIAMENT

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 33,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,773 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 84,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 342,335 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – English; 17/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 aims for flat-out racing in 2019 with fuel limit rise; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Honda Motor 7267.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Motor racing-McLaren review F1 technical operations, Goss moved aside; 16/05/2018 – Honda Awarded For Advanced High-Strength Steel Innovation At 17th Annual Great Designs In Steel Seminar; 07/03/2018 – JAGUAR LAND ROVER CEO SAYS IF THERE IS A POST-BREXIT DIVERGENCE IN VEHICLE STANDARDS BETWEEN UK AND EU, IT WOULD BE A FALL BACK TO THE MIDDLE AGES; 06/03/2018 – Toyota, Subaru, Honda Score Highest Brand Loyalty, New Edmunds Report Reveals; 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 25/03/2018 – Honda Touring Cars Shine at Circuit of the Americas

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,514 shares to 726,904 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 18,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 14.62% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.71 per share. TARO’s profit will be $75.54 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.95% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 51,393 shares to 182,154 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,001 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

