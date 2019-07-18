Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $752,330; Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $13.72 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 207,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.62 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 980,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.10 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 2.11M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co has 92,785 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Management has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,234 shares. 448,875 were accumulated by Country Club Na. Nuveen Asset owns 161,988 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 273,507 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.22% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Highland Capital owns 400,300 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.14% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 330,328 are held by Fjarde Ap. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.03% or 193,056 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 250,000 shares. Dupont Corp has 392,349 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $395.28M for 9.47 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $115.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).