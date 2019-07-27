Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $660,380; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Capital One upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. See Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold Initiate

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 29.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Upgrade

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 12,460 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 182,631 shares with $9.81 million value, up from 170,171 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $195.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Trust of America guidance narrows, in-line with consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.59M shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.79 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $61 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.