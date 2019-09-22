Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased Its Netgear (NTGR) Stake; Beck Mack & Oliver Upped Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Holding By $1.96 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Netgear Inc (NTGR) stake by 86.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 318,434 shares as Netgear Inc (NTGR)’s stock rose 10.08%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 688,571 shares with $17.41M value, up from 370,137 last quarter. Netgear Inc now has $953.94M valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 771,601 shares traded or 108.26% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 11,289 shares as Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 733,417 shares with $127.82M value, up from 722,128 last quarter. Enstar Group Ltd now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Enstar Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 4,164 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has 277,214 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lagoda Management LP accumulated 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Cap Management Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 8,715 shares. Cap World Invsts reported 379,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 16,176 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc holds 4.25% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 82,018 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 266,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,376 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Oakworth Capital has 2,701 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,596 shares or 0% of the stock.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 40,800 shares to 9,259 valued at $664,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 41,918 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold NTGR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 2.02% less from 31.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 41,950 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 20,760 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 13,115 shares. 761,851 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 75,437 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 81,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 40,852 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd invested in 22,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 47,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.11% or 2.32 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 24,372 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 1.34 million shares to 8.19 million valued at $78.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 239,767 shares and now owns 2.09M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Gro (NYSE:MTU) was reduced too.