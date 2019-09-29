Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stock Value Declined, Glenview Capital Management Raised by $20.56 Million Its Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 5.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 13.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87 million, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.19% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 7.93M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Endo, others to pay $270.8 mln to resolve Lidoderm U.S. antitrust cases; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – ENDO GETS PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 30,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 307,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.21 million, down from 338,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 189,794 shares to 521,348 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,174 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc invested in 247,158 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,430 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 249,043 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,212 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.59 million shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 536,221 shares or 5.03% of the stock. Moreover, Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,280 shares. 66,219 were reported by Family Mngmt Corp. Strs Ohio has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Principal Fincl Gru has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 1.06% or 469,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4.57M shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Endo International (ENDP) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endo Still Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Endo to Present New XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) Data at the 2019 American Society for Surgery of the Hand’s (ASSH) Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.