Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Apache (APA) Holding; ENEL-SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SHARES (ESOCF) Shorts Up By 21.19%

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 13,313 shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 22.99%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 837,721 shares with $29.04 million value, down from 851,034 last quarter. Apache Corp now has $8.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 3.15M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. 5,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $109,131.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 18,320 shares to 1.69 million valued at $149.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 21,673 shares and now owns 49,707 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Apache had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.