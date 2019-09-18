Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Position; Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (PAGS) SI Increased By 12.74%

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 10.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 16,945 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 142,101 shares with $11.65M value, down from 159,046 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $17.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 379,919 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:PAGS) had an increase of 12.74% in short interest. PAGS’s SI was 18.59 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.74% from 16.49M shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 9 days are for Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:PAGS)’s short sellers to cover PAGS’s short positions. The SI to Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 11.64%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 628,447 shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has risen 51.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 24/04/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee; 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces Marcos Lisboa as New Independent Member of Bd of Directors and Audit Committee; 05/04/2018 – Some Tiger Management-related hedge funds boast gains in turbulent 2018; 02/05/2018 – PagSeguro First Quarter 2018 Results – Reminder; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PagSeguro Digital has $6500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $46’s average target is -4.19% below currents $48.01 stock price. PagSeguro Digital had 11 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAGS in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.71 billion. The company's services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 68.98 P/E ratio. It also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77M for 15.20 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 7.93% above currents $79.06 stock price. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (NYSE:TKC) stake by 64,641 shares to 368,559 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) stake by 35,328 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was raised too.