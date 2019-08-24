Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Its Carnival Cl A (CCL) Stake by $3.14 Million; Stock Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 62,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 201,581 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 138,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 33,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Takeover Approved by Belgium’s Marker Regulator; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 13/04/2018 – Javier Espinoza: Scoop: advent international closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – European Target Adds Sanofi, Cuts Roche; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) by 63,688 shares to 592,121 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 55,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,457 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

