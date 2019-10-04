Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $334,295 as Stock Value Declined; Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Aramark (ARMK) by $342,972 as Stock Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 9,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 30,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 21,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 157,097 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68 million, down from 57,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 2.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited reported 9,900 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Zwj Invest Counsel reported 207,634 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt invested in 1.62% or 155,282 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.09% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.07% or 374,529 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 72,210 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 118,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 40,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset accumulated 10,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Children’s Mercy changes food vendor – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Despite protesters, Chick-fil-A calls Toronto debut a ‘true celebration,’ comparable to Manhattan opening – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Eco-friendly Apparel and Textile Companies In Focus as Industry moves towards Sustainable Practices; (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Vendingmarketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aramark’s Top Chefs To Compete In Inaugural Culinary Excellence Competition – VendingMarketWatch” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 36,753 shares to 274,036 shares, valued at $43.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) by 125,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Group has 1,057 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Howard Management accumulated 17,037 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 4.89M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 58,201 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 23,191 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Mgmt holds 3,697 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 64,467 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,297 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.86% or 54,996 shares. 3,745 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 627,035 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 123,646 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Investec Asset Management owns 4.32 million shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drugmakers pursue new plan to wrap opioid suits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.