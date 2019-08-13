Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Citigroup (C) Holding by $437,596; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Holding by $22.29 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 95.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 100,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 104,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $194.81. About 483,649 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 9.80 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.