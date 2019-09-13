Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $44.02 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Centre Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 5,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, up from 125,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 4811% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.23M, up from 76,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 112,626 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sierra Wireless; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Carestream X-ray Maintenance for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System; 16/05/2018 – KGHM TO RESUME PRODUCTION AFTER ACCIDENT IN SIERRA GORDA MINE; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 463.8 Million Leones 91-day Bills On Mar 14; 15/05/2018 – KGHM 1Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $87M; 10/03/2018 – Sierra Leone poll looks set for 2nd round with half results in; 31/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Retirement Of CEO Jason Cohenour; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,718 shares to 23,568 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 32,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless to Host Investor Day on June 11th – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sierra Wireless Loading The Flywheel – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Is This $15 Stock the Next Million-Dollar Opportunity? – Profit Confidential” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sierra Wireless Shares Jumped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.