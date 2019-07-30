Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Avnet (AVT) Position By $950,386; Nautilus Has 1.16 Sentiment

Nautilus Inc (NLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 56 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nautilus Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 25.76 million shares, down from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nautilus Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 33 Increased: 48 New Position: 17.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 22,102 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 318,529 shares with $13.82 million value, up from 296,427 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 127,598 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. for 932,359 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 97,940 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 157,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.1% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,540 shares.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 733.33% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.48% EPS growth.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,779 activity.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.815. About 74,301 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Telefonica Brasil Sa stake by 741,950 shares to 5.80 million valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) stake by 3,316 shares and now owns 101,667 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.

