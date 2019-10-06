Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Nokia (NOK) Position By $3.67 Million; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Sentiment Is 4.5

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 3.90, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 9 funds increased or started new holdings, while 2 cut down and sold their positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 1.01 million shares, up from 538,143 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 733,035 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 7.99 million shares with $40.05 million value, down from 8.73 million last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 13.59M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO says ZTE U.S. export ban could help it longer-term; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 10,903 shares to 247,934 valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) stake by 35,328 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) was raised too.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $389.57 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund for 31,235 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 5,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Architects Inc has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,282 shares.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 30,645 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.