Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased By $1.49 Million Its Sanofi (SNY) Position; HC INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHARES CA (HCINF) Shorts Decreased By 22.15%

HC INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:HCINF) had a decrease of 22.15% in short interest. HCINF’s SI was 997,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.15% from 1.28M shares previously. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp analyzed 33,948 shares as Sanofi (SNY)'s stock declined 3.94%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 2.33M shares with $103.13 million value, down from 2.36 million last quarter. Sanofi now has $102.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

HC International, Inc., an investment holding company, provides business information through online and offline channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Online Services; Trade Catalogues and Yellow Page Directories; Seminars and Other Services; Anti-Counterfeiting Products and Services; Financing Services; and O2O Business Exhibition Centre divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides industrial search result prioritizing services through its business-to-business Website hc360.com; IT-related product information through zol.com.cn; and trading and agency services through ibuychem.com, as well as publishes trade catalogues and yellow page directories.