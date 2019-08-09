Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $513,110 as Share Value Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Its Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $6.93 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 88,508 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 421,482 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.95M, down from 425,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.15M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Btim Corp holds 51,210 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc Ny owns 1.57 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 6,498 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 48,703 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 14,067 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3.49 million shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 205 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Moreover, Snyder Mngmt Lp has 0.26% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Blair William Communication Il accumulated 50,332 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Leavell Inv Management, Alabama-based fund reported 17,851 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 69,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nasdaq surges on big-tech strength, but most stocks decline – MarketWatch” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: SMIT,BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Antitrust Review, Presidential Election Cloud FAANG Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Hot ETFs Leading the Wall Street Rebound – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27M shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Corindus Adds Two New CorPath GRX Installations to HCA Healthcare Facilities – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million on Tuesday, February 12. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11.