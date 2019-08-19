Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $797,940

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 2.24 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 29,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.68 million, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 6.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

