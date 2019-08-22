Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Bp Plc (BP) Holding as Share Price Declined; Abb Limited (ABB) Share Value Declined While Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Holding

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 485,699 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 73,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 3.26 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Former BP CEO Lord Browne Joins Windward’s Board to Extend Startup’s Lead in Maritime Risk Analytics; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 21/03/2018 – Record-size U.S. offshore oil lease sale draws modest bidding; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mf (NYSE:TSM) by 62,894 shares to 154,753 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,976 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

