Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Apache (APA) Stake by $452,642 as Market Valuation Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $358,110

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 13,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 837,721 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, down from 851,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 4.69M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66M, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 1.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.