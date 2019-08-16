Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by $17.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.35M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 222,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 663,719 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.50M, up from 441,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 335,356 shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 10,540 shares to 65,110 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,482 shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Earnings Beat at Azul & CPA, JBLU’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Provectus Appoints Heather Raines, CPA as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks for Income – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.