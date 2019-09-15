Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.85 N/A -0.88 0.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.01 N/A 0.06 61.09

In table 1 we can see Brainsway Ltd. and Enzo Biochem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brainsway Ltd. and Enzo Biochem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 52.38% for Brainsway Ltd. with average price target of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. has -10.87% weaker performance while Enzo Biochem Inc. has 40.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enzo Biochem Inc. beats Brainsway Ltd.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.