Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.49 N/A -0.88 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.28 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainsway Ltd. and Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Analyst Ratings

Brainsway Ltd. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.00% for Brainsway Ltd. with average target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainsway Ltd. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.9%. Comparatively, 38.1% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend while Fulgent Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.