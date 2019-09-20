Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Contrasting side by side

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.41 N/A -0.88 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.46 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainsway Ltd. and Fluidigm Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brainsway Ltd. and Fluidigm Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Brainsway Ltd. has a 57.33% upside potential and an average target price of $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares and 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend while Fluidigm Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Brainsway Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.