Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.85 N/A -0.88 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.64 N/A 4.52 29.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brainsway Ltd. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainsway Ltd. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Brainsway Ltd.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 52.38%. On the other hand, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s potential upside is 9.64% and its average target price is $145. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainsway Ltd. looks more robust than Charles River Laboratories International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Brainsway Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.